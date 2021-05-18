East Texans react to Abbott ending pandemic-related unemployment benefits

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Governor Greg Abbott is ending unemployment benefits related to COVID-19 starting on June 26.

He said there are 60% more jobs available in the state than there were last February.

In East Texas, businesses are hoping they can get more people to return to work after months of being understaffed.

Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta has been around since 1976. Lori Rumbelow, the restaurant’s owner, said in all her years of operating the pizzeria, she’s never experienced such a staff shortage until the pandemic hit.

Many businesses are struggling to find workers. This is causing longer wait times at your favorite restaurants.

A shortage of employees is also causing some businesses to close early if too many people can’t make it to work on the same day.

Rumbelow said she is looking forward to seeing a positive change.

“For the last three months, if not longer we have run print ads, social media, websites, everything we can to get people to come in and work and no one. I have never in 30 years not had one application or one phone call,” she said.

Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta is currently looking for servers, cooks and dishwashers.

Help wanted signs can also be seen all over East Texas.

Abbott said one reason for his decision to end unemployment benefits is because of the high level of fraudulent unemployment claims being filed.