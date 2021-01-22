Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over temporary halt on deportations

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday he has filed a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s temporary pause on deportations for certain noncitizens.

The Homeland Security Department announced the 100-day moratorium on Wednesday and it took effect Friday.

This came after Biden revoked one of Trump’s earliest executive orders making anyone in the country illegally a priority for deportations.

“In one of its first of dozens of steps that harm Texas and the nation as a whole, the Biden administration directed DHS to violate federal immigration law and breach an agreement to consult and cooperate with Texas on that law. Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel,” said Attorney General Paxton. “DHS itself has previously acknowledged that such a freeze on deportations will cause concrete injuries to Texas. I am confident that these unlawful and perilous actions cannot stand. The rule of law and security of our citizens must prevail.”

Paxton alleges in the suit that the President’s decision violates the U.S. Constitution.

The memorandum will stop the removal of “any noncitizen present in the United States.”

However, the memorandum excludes anyone perceived a threat to national security, people not present in the United States before November 1, 2020, someone who “voluntarily agreed to waive any rights to remain in the United States,” or anyone that the Acting Director of ICE requests the removal of.

The attorney general commented that border states, such as Texas, “pay a particularly high price” when the federal government does not “faithfully execute our country’s immigration laws.”

Paxton cited an agreement between DHS and the State of Texas that states a “’pause on . . . removals’ will cause ‘concrete injuries to Texas.’”

Read the lawsuit here.