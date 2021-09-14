Texas Attorney General files lawsuits against local school districts with mask mandates

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he is filing lawsuits against several East Texas school districts.

Longview, Lufkin, Paris and Diboll ISDs are listed among the districts being sued for their mask mandates.

I filed suit against 9 more Texas schools in violation of GA-38. We will continue until we have law and order. #MaskMandate https://t.co/24SHWvPElX — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 14, 2021

Paxton argues that schools with mask mandates are in violation of GA-38– Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that no governmental entity can require anyone to wear face coverings.

Included in those governmental entities are counties, cities, public health authorities, governmental officials and school districts. Abbott said that local government or officials that try to impose a mask mandate can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

The Office of the AG previously sent letters threatening legal action, later tweeting that lawsuits would be coming for schools that didn’t drop their mask mandates.

Lufkin ISD’s mask mandate started Sept. 7, Longview’s started on Aug. 23 and Diboll’s started on Sept. 1.

Chapel Hill and Edgewood ISDs also have mask mandates. The AG’s office sent letters to them, but no lawsuits have been filed as of this writing.

On Tuesday, Paxton announced that a Lamar County district court issued a temporary restraining order against Paris ISD’s mask mandate. The court said the district “is prohibited from enforcing a facemask mandate for as long as GA-38 (or a future executive order containing the same prohibitions) remain in effect.”