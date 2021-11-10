Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton delivers remarks about vaccine and mask mandates

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While on his way to speak with the Van Zandt County Republican Party, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stopped by the KETK news station to give remarks about federal mandates.

Perhaps the biggest controversy that Paxton is confronting is the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandate for all companies with 100 or more employees. Governor Abbott already imposed a ban on federal vaccine mandates shortly after it was announced in September in an effort to get ahead of the issue.

Now, the Biden administration is attempting to use the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, to try to force businesses in Texas with 100 or more employees to comply with the mandate, despite Abbott’s ban.

However, Paxton is speaking out against this mandate.

“Right now there is a stay in place. You can definitely tell the government to pound sand. You can tell Joe Biden to pound sand. Whoever is telling you that you have to enforce a vaccine mandate in your business right now is wrong,” Paxton said.

However, this isn’t to say that Paxton opposes vaccine mandates as a concept across the board. There is a lot of confusion among people about what leaders like Paxton mean when they try to counteract vaccine and mask mandates imposed at the federal level.

Some seem to believe that people like Paxton are anti-vaccine for their measures to fight against federal mandates. But this isn’t the case.

Paxton and his colleagues are only opposed to federal government imposing mandates on private businesses, claiming that it is evidence of government overreach. In fact, Paxton himself cleared this up when he discussed whether a private business on its own has the authority to mandate a vaccine for its employees.

“A business owner can make their own decisions. If they want to require it they can. Obviously, they are at risk of losing key employees if they go forward with that,” he said.

Essentially, Paxton says that if a private business wants to mandate a vaccine for its employees on its own, it has every right to do so.

While Paxton and other Texas officials might be in the clear for the moment on vaccine mandates within the state, this is not the case for mask mandates.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, a federal judge ruled that Greg Abbott’s order prohibiting mask mandates in schools violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, giving the power back to individual schools to determine if they want to impose a mask mandate or not.

Shortly before this ruling was decided, Ken Paxton told KETK that schools such as Longview ISD were breaking the law by ignoring Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, saying “The governor’s executive order definitely applies. It’s enforceable. We have enforced it across the state where school districts and county officials…and city officials have required this.”

Based on his track record, it is likely that Paxton will continue to try to push back against the federal judge’s decision, as he believes in fighting “Democrat overreach,” and it is all but guaranteed that the fight against federally imposed vaccine mandates will continue as well.