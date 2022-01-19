Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tests positive for COVID-19

FILE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Austin Police Association on Thursday Sept. 10, 2020. Twitter has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Attorney General. The social media company claims the Republican used his office to retaliate against it for banning the account of former President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. Days after the deadly riot, Paxton announced an investigation into Twitter and four other major technology companies for what he called “the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the president.” Twitter responded Monday, March 8, 2021 with a federal lawsuit claiming Paxton is seeking to punish it for taking Trump’s account offline. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email statement from his office.

A spokesperson for the office of the Attorney General told Nexstar on Wednesday, “We can confirm that General Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19. He remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home.”

The office did not specify when Paxton tested positive, what his symptoms are or potential exposures. The Republican AG has been a leading voice against COVID-19 vaccination mandates, but his office did not immediately say what Paxton’s vaccination status is.

