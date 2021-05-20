Texas Capitol staffers destress with four-legged visitors

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — With the intensity of the legislative session at its high point this month, Capitol staffers got a short reprieve Thursday outside the pink dome — thanks to some four-legged friends.

The teams at Texans for Lawsuit Reform and Arnold Public Affairs partnered with Austin Pets Alive! to bring half-a-dozen puppies to the Capitol. They aim to provide lawmakers and staffers with a brief break from the hustle and bustle, so they can destress in the final days of the legislative session.

The “Puppy Paws and Making Laws” event was billed as the “paw-ty of Session.” It’s a recurring event held in line with the last few weeks of the legislative session, when tensions can run high as the clock runs out.

The 8-week-old pups are up for adoption and will return to the Capitol grounds May 25, an Austin Pets Alive! representative confirmed.