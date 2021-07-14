Texas Democrats host event in D.C. challenging elections bill, promoting federal voting rights legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Many Texas Senate Democrats are moving their efforts to the federal level, holding an event to urge Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For the People Act.

“The freedom to vote is under assault, and Texas Democrats are going to DC to work for their constituents by shining a national spotlight on the urgent need for federal legislation that protects Americans’ freedom to vote,” a statement from Texas Democrats said. “It’s time DC hears from the frontlines of the undemocratic legislation being proposed in Texas and across the country.”

The Texas House recently called for law enforcement to detain the Texas Democrats who left the state for Washington, D.C. on Monday to block the GOP’s elections overhaul bills. While state law enforcement has no jurisdiction in Washington, D.C., the call for arrest merely means Democrats would be forced, upon their arrival, to return to the Texas Capitol for business.

Democratic lawmakers planned the move to stop passage of the controversial voting bills after Gov. Greg Abbott set the legislation as one of 11 priority items for the special legislative session.

The following representatives will be present: