Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to address surge of unaccompanied minors at U.S. border on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is set to give the latest on the recent influx of asylum-seeking, unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In recent weeks, Abbott has laid the blame for the surge with the Biden administration, calling its policies “reckless open border policies” that encourage and incentivize sending minors to the U.S.

Abbott claims that minors are being made vulnerable to traffickers and cartels and in late March, sent a letter to President Joe Biden, making requests to address the issue. Among the requests are finding out how the minors arrived at the border, who helped them through and assessing whether they’ve been subject to any abuse.

Thousands of migrant children have been arriving at overflow facilities in the state, including three new sites announced this week. These facilities aim to take the strain off of U.S. Border Patrol sites, which aren’t supposed to hold children for longer than three days — but have increasingly been forced to do because of the high volume of arrivals.

