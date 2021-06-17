Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds signing ceremony for gun-related bills

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a bill signing ceremony for several bills related to guns in the state on Thursday in San Antonio.

Abbott, along with other Texas lawmakers and representatives from the National Rifle Association, started the ceremony from Alamo Hall at 11 a.m.

Bills included in the ceremony will be Senate Bills 19, 20 and 550, along with House Bills 957, 1500, 1927 and 2262. House Bill 1927, referred to as the “constitutional carry” or “permitless carry” bill, was actually signed into law by Abbott on Wednesday, and allows Texans over 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit or prior training.

Here’s a breakdown of bills included in the ceremony:

Senate Bill 19: Creates a prohibition on contracts with companies that discriminate against the firearm and ammunition industry

Senate Bill 20: Allows hotel guests to have guns and ammunition in their rooms

Senate Bill 550: Permits a person to carry a gun in any type of holster

House Bill 957: Exempts suppressors made in Texas from federal regulations

House Bill 1500: Makes firearms and ammunition sellers and manufacturers essential businesses

House Bill 1927: Allows residents over 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit

House Bill 2622: Creates a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State” in Texas

The group Moms Demand Action is protesting the permitless carry bill outside the Governor’s mansion Thursday in Austin.