Texas House Speaker calls for state Democrats who went to Washington to return their stipends

State Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, announced on Nov. 4, 2020 in a press conference that he had enough pledged support from lawmakers to become the Speaker of the Texas House. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is asking Texas Democrats who went to Washington, D.C. to return their daily stipend afforded to them by the state.

Each representative gets a per diem of $221 during the regular and special sessions. Phelan is asking Democrats to return that money to the State Treasury immediately upon receipt.

“While these Texas Democrats collect taxpayer money as they ride on private jets to meet with the Washington elite, those who remain in the chamber await their return to begin work on providing our retired teachers a 13th check, protecting our foster kids, and providing taxpayer relief,” Phelan said in a statement.

House Democrats left the state Monday to break quorum and prevent a special legislative session from pressing on. The point of contention is the voting bill, which caused the Democrats to stage a walkout at the end of the regular session in May.

It took at least 51 House Democrats walking out for them to break quorum. According to the Texas Tribune, 58 representatives and nine senators are now in Washington– 67 total.

Stipends for those 67 people add up to $14,807 per day. If each of them have been there since Monday, the total ticks up to $44,421.

Phelan said that them continuing to collect the per diems would equate to “hundreds of thousands of dollars during the course of this special session.”

The Democrats addressed the per diem payments during a news conference in D.C. Wednesday afternoon. When a reporter asked about legislators collecting a per diem, several responded by saying “absolutely not” and shaking their heads.

Texas Rep. Chris Turner, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, then said he expects his colleagues will decline receiving those payments.

“Those per diems are paid out at the end of the month, so that would be several weeks away,” Turner said. “I anticipate members are going to decline them.”

It’s unclear how that process of either returning or declining per diem would work exactly. KXAN is working to find out more information from administrative staff at the Texas House and Senate.

Guidance about the use of per diem from the Texas Ethics Commission states, “The Texas Supreme Court has interpreted this constitutional per diem as being a compensation payment to a legislator in consideration for all services rendered throughout his or her term. Accordingly, legislators are entitled to a per diem for each day of session, regardless of how many days were actually attended. Similarly, legislators are not required to provide evidence of actual expenditures to receive this per diem.”

During the news conference Wednesday, Turner also reiterated that he and the other Democratic lawmakers are paying for their trip to D.C. with donations, not state funds.

“We’re actively raising money to be able to support transportation, lodging, the necessities while we’re away from Texas,” he said.

After the Democrats’ walkout, the Texas Republicans in the House also voted Tuesday for law enforcement to round up lawmakers if they return to the state before the end of the session. While state law enforcement has no jurisdiction in Washington, D.C., the call for arrest merely means Democrats would be forced, upon their arrival, to return to the Texas Capitol for business. Lawmakers would not go to jail.