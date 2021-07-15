Texas House Speaker says he’s chartered a plane to D.C., demanding Democratic lawmakers return to Austin

“State Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, announced on Nov. 4, 2020 in a press conference that he had enough pledged support from lawmakers to become the Speaker of the Texas House. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)”

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – House Speaker Dade Phelan says he is chartering a plane to be on standby in Washington, D.C. for his Democratic colleagues to board.

The plane will be in D.C. on Saturday in “an effort to further compel House Democrats to return to the State of Texas.”

“I am demanding all of our colleagues in D.C. to contact my staff immediately in order to secure their seat on the plane and return to Austin in order to do the state’s business. The State of Texas is waiting.”

Phelan’s office told the Texas Tribune that the “campaign, not taxpayers” will pay for the airplane.

A plane will be waiting Saturday in Washington for my colleagues ready to get to work. The State of Texas is waiting. #txlege pic.twitter.com/rnTaQPbpCd — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) July 15, 2021

Texas House Democrats released a statement on their twitter, saying “The Speaker should save his money. We won’t be needing a plane anytime soon, as our work to save democracy from the Trump Republicans is just getting started.”

The Texas House of Representatives has been at a standstill since Democrats left for Washington Monday to break quorum to stop a controversial elections bill, authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes from Mineola, from passing through the legislature.

According to the Texas Tribune, 58 representatives and nine senators are now in Washington– 67 total.

During a Wednesday event, Democrats said they will remain out of state until the session ends and push for passage of federal voting rights measures.

“Our commitment in the House Democratic Caucus is that we’re going to stay out until this session is over to kill this bill,” Texas Rep. Chris Turner, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said, “and we’re going to use the intervening time to shine a harsh, national spotlight on the Republicans’ vote suppression efforts and use that pressure to encourage and urge and implore Congress, specifically the U.S. Senate, to pass HR 1, the For the People Act, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. That’s our stated goal. That’s been our goal since we left on Monday, and that remains our goal today.”

Though Democrats say the bill will oppress voters, their Republican counterparts disagree.

“Read the bill. There is no voter suppression,” Tyler Rep. Matt Schaefer said. “Read the bill and show me one person who’s eligible to vote who will not be able to vote. You can’t find it. It’s a lie. It’s just not there. Democrats need to show up, do the work, and cast the votes as their voters have asked them to do.”

The bill will put an end to drive-thru voting, put new regulations on early voting hours, install new ID requirements for voting by mail and enhance poll watcher protections.