Texas Rep. Slaton files bill to allow school districts to opt-out of STAAR testing

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, has filed legislation to

allow school districts in Texas to opt-out of the standardized STAAR tests.

Under Slaton’s bill, board of trustees of each school district would have the ability to exempt their students from the test used to gauge learning.

“Our school children need to have access to the very best education possible. That’s why we need to end these horrible standardized tests for those schools who find that they are detrimental to their children’s education,” said Slaton, who represents District 2, made up of Hunt, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties.

The bill would require that parents receive notification and information on the district’s exemption

policies and would ensure that exempted students still receive high school diploma.