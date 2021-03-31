Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes continues efforts to get Heartbeat Bill signed into law

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Senate has passed Sen. Bryan Hughes’ so-called Heartbeat Bill.

The bill seeks to prohibit an abortion once a heartbeat is detected.

Hughes, R-Mineola, issued the following statement: “As we approach the resurrection and celebration of Jesus Christ, we recognize that the greatest gifts God can give begin small and unexpected, yet so important.

“Nothing is more indicative of life than the sound of a baby’s heartbeat. From being

held on your mother’s chest as an infant, to the sound of a heart monitor of a

loved one in a hospital bed, Senate Bill 8 recognizes the beauty and significance of

the heartbeat.

“With strong support from Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, and Speaker

Phelan, I am excited to send this legislation to the bill’s House sponsor,

Representative Shelby Slawson. We will work together to make it clear that if a

Texan’s heartbeat is detected, his or her life will be protected.”

This legislation would establish a civil cause of action to prevent any child from being harmed in the

womb absent a medical emergency.

More About Hughes

Hughes is serving his second term in the Texas Senate, representing the 16 counties of Senate District 1 in Northeast Texas. Before being elected to the Senate in 2016, he represented District 5 in the Texas House of Representatives for 14 years.

He attended Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyle. After receiving his BBA in Economics, cum laude, in 1992, he earned his law degree from Baylor University and obtained a prestigious clerkship with U.S. District Judge William Steger. He has had a private law practice.