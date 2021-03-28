Texas state judge upholds Austin’s mask mandate

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas judge is allowing the City of Austin to continue to require face coverings in local businesses weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety measures.

The ruling Friday by state District Judge Lora Livingston is at least a temporary victory for local leaders in the liberal state capital who have repeatedly clashed with Abbott over his handling of the pandemic.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Austin and Travis County officials on Thursday over their decision to continue requiring masks in public after the statewide mandate was lifted.

“We are not aware of any Texas court that has allowed state leadership to overrule the health protection rules of a local health authority,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is expected to appeal the ruling.

The roughly 3,400 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas is the lowest number since October. On Monday, Texas will begin making all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccinations.