Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman resigns

Texas Politics

by: Cassandra Pollock

Posted: / Updated:

(TEXAS TRIBUNE)- Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman is resigning from her post effective Friday.

She informed Gov. Greg Abbott of the decision in a letter sent Monday. The news was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

“With utmost gratitude for the opportunity and gift of public service, I write to inform you that I am resigning from my office,” Guzman wrote. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to answer this high calling.”

Guzman, a Republican, was appointed to the court in 2009 by then-Gov. Rick Perry. She ran for a full six-year term the next year before winning reelection in 2016. Her second term would have ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51