Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman resigns

(TEXAS TRIBUNE)- Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman is resigning from her post effective Friday.

She informed Gov. Greg Abbott of the decision in a letter sent Monday. The news was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

“With utmost gratitude for the opportunity and gift of public service, I write to inform you that I am resigning from my office,” Guzman wrote. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to answer this high calling.”

Guzman, a Republican, was appointed to the court in 2009 by then-Gov. Rick Perry. She ran for a full six-year term the next year before winning reelection in 2016. Her second term would have ended Dec. 31, 2022.