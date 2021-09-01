The Texas permitless carry law goes into effect Wednesday. Here’s what that means

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Gun laws are officially changing in the Lone Star State with the permitless carry now in effect.

This will allow law-abiding citizens who are 21 and older to openly carry handguns without a license or training.

An East Texas firearms trainer shared how this will impact the state.

“In the beginning it will slow down, and it has slowed down. I think people are waiting to see what happens, but I think within the next six months or so, people will start wanting to get their license,” said Paul Gois, the owner of the Omega Firearms USA Raining Academy.

He also mentioned, when it comes to carrying a gun, safety is the first priority.

Representative Matt Schaeffer, who co-authored the bill said, he still encourages Texans to be educated on firearms.

“Training is great, and I still encourage people to go get the training. The license to carry is still going to be available to people,” he said.

Gois also echoed the same advice.

“If you’re going to be carrying concealed you should, especially if you’re a new person, you should take some type of course from someone that’s a professional just to make sure that you can shoot properly. You’ve got the safety skills,” he added.

One reason people might want to obtain a license is to ease the process of buying a firearm.

Jerry Gaw, an East Texas resident, has his license to carry, and he feels it’s still important.

“Get the license because the time that you wanted to buy another gun, if you have the license there’s no questions asked. You show them the license, and they will give you the gun,” he stated.

According to Schaefer, trends in other states with permitless carry show that Texas is on a good path.

“You can look at a state like Arizona. The Phoenix area has something like 4 or 5 million people. They’ve had this law in place for 10 years, and they actually saw their crime rates decrease,” he said.

However, there are still laws preventing guns in places like schools, courthouses and bars.