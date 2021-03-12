Tyler Rep. Matt Schaefer to speak at Grassroots America gun rights workshop at Tyler restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Representative Matt Schaefer will be speaking at a Grassroots America gun rights workshop at a Tyler restaurant on Saturday.

The workshop will be held with the Texas Gun Owners of America and the Texas Law Shields on March 13 from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Sweet Sue’s Restaurant meeting room, located at 3350 S Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler.

The class will cost $25 and will include lunch, refreshments and class materials. The class will cover current gun rights legislation and legal rights regarding firearms self-defense.

At the event, Rachel Malone, the Texas Director of Gun Owners of America, will present the secrets of the Texas Legislature.

Those who want to attend can register on the Grassroots America: We The People Facebook page.