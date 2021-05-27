Vanessa Guillén Act passes Texas House, one step closer to becoming law

Juan Cruz, boyfriend of Army soldier Vanessa Guillén, kneels in front of a mural honoring her Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Houston. Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas, according to a lawyer for the soldier’s family. Remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belong to Guillén and Army officials informed her family in Houston Sunday, attorney Natalie Khawam told The Associated Press. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Vanessa Guillén Act is one step closer to becoming law after passing through the Texas House.

Senate Bill 623 is a bill that aims to protect service members like U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén. Legislators said the bill is intended to serve as a way for military members to report sexual assault and harassment without fear of retaliation, confidentiality breaches and concern nothing will ever be done.

The bill will do the following:

Require Texas Military Department to hire or designate a full time sexual assault response coordinator outside of the chain of command to receive reports of sexual assault and provide victim advocacy services

Provides victims with notice of certain rights and responsibilities

Designates a Texas Ranger under the Department of Public Safety as an independent criminal investigator for allegations of sexual assault in Texas military forces

Provides victims with an expedited path for temporary ex parte protective orders

Requires an annual report from the Texas Military Department relating to sexual assault prevention and response

Texas Sen. César Blanco authored the bill. On Monday, he took to Facebook to talk about its passage through the House.

“Nothing can bring back Vanessa or the other victims of military sexual assault. But with this bill, Texas is leading the way in protecting our servicemembers ending retaliation, and providing accountability.” Texas Sen. Cesar Blanco

Guillén was reported missing from Fort Hood in April 2020, then her remains were found near a Bell County river a few months later.

Investigators were unable to use dental records to identify Guillén because of the state of her remains and instead used DNA from bone and hair samples, Khawam said. Guillén’s family received the information in the company of their priest, she said.

In April, the Army said that they took disciplinary action against 21 officers and non-commissioned officers at Fort Hood in connection to the death of Guillén.

An investigation, led by Gen. John Murray, head of Army Futures Command, concluded that Guillén was sexually harassed by another soldier — a charge that commanders at the base reportedly denied for months.

Senate Bill 623 was named after Guillén with the blessing of her family.