AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Black pastors and faith leaders have converged at the Texas Capitol in protest of the Republican voting bill that is at the forefront of the stalled special session.

Dozens of House Democrats flew to Washington earlier this week to bring the session to a halt in a last-ditch attempt to stop the bill, which they say restricts voting access mostly for minorities.

While the Texas Senate has barely held to a quorum and has continued to pass legislation, none of the bills can move to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk without House approval.

State Representative Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) excoriated Democrats in an interview with KETK News from Austin.