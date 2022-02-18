CONROE, Texas (KETK) – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will talk about the actions he plans to take during the 88th Legislative Session following news that the University of Texas at Austin’s Faculty Council passed a resolution supporting the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

Earlier this week, Patrick tweeted a response to a news article about the new UT resolution, saying he would ban the teaching of the theory from public universities.

He said, “I will not stand by and let looney Marxist UT professors poison the minds of young students with Critical Race Theory. We banned it in publicly funded K-12 and we will ban it in publicly funded higher ed. That’s why we created the Liberty Institute at UT.”

In a statement on their website, UT Austin said that more than a dozen faculty senates have adopted or are considering adopting similar resolutions, meaning those senates “resolutely rejects any attempts by bodies external to the faculty to restrict or dictate university curriculum on any matter, including matters related to racial and social justice, and will stand firm against encroachment on faculty authority by the legislature or the Boards of Trustees.””