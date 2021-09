DEL RIO, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a press conference in Del Rio, a border city west of San Antonio that has become the new epicenter for the debate over the southern border.

More than 10,000 immigrants, mostly Haitians have gathered at the site with many being kept under a bridge for days.

Abbott ordered DPS Troopers to the area to secure the site and assist overwhelmed border officials.