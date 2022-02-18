CONROE, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable in Conroe on Friday to discuss crime in Texas that is related to illegal immigration.

Abbott is set to be joined by the families of those that have been murdered by individuals living in the country illegally, as well as law enforcement representatives from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

