WASHINGTON (KETK) – Texas Democrats are holding a press conference in the nation’s capital one day after fleeing the state to bring the special legislative session to a halt.

They have promised to stay out of the state until the special session ends after 30 days, which was largely called to push through Republican legislation that would enact new restrictions on voting.

Texas Republicans have responded by saying that Democrats are abandoning their jobs and leaving their constituents behind.

“Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve. As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state.” Gov. Greg Abbott

Democrats fought back, saying that they were doing their jobs by sending a message to Congress in Washington D.C. that a federal voting rights overhaul needed to be passed.