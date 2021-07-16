AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Senate Republicans are holding a press conference Friday morning amid the Legislature quorum break after Democrats headed to Washington D.C. in protest of the voting bill.

While the House cannot conduct business, the Senate has barely managed to keep a quorum and has passed a few bills amid the still-continuing special session. However, they cannot go to Abbott’s desk until the House passes them.

The Senate unanimously passed a bill that would provide a one-time additional annutiy payment to retired teachers, known simply as a “13th check.”

House Speaker Dade Phelan has stripped Democrat Joe Moody of his title of speaker pro tem in retaliation for the quroum break. Moody said in a statement “”The most important titles in my life will never change: Dad, Husband, El Pasoan. Nothing political has ever even cracked the top three, so nothing has changed about who I am or what my values are.”

Moody is the first House Democrat to suffer direct political fallout from the quorum.

Representative Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) said earlier this week to KETK News that “Democrats need to show up, do the work, and cast the votes as their voters have asked them to do.”