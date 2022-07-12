UVALDE, Texas (KETK) – The Uvalde City Council is meeting Tuesday evening, and among other items they are slated to discuss the resignation of a councilmember.

On their agenda for the regular meeting, items include a matter to “consider accepting a letter of resignation from Councilman Pedro “Pete” Arredondo”, who also served as the school district’s police chief.

Arredondo came under scrutiny after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead on May 24. He was placed on administrative leave from the district on June 22.

His resignation from the city council was announced in their local newspaper. In a letter dated July 1, Arredondo said his decision to step down was for the good of the city and “to minimize further distractions.” He was elected to the council on May 7 and was sworn in on May 31, just a week after the massacre, in a closed-door ceremony.