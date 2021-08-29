What you need to know about the permitless carry law going into effect this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The permitless carry gun law will go into effect this week on Sept. 1. which will allow Texans to carry a gun either openly or concealed without needing a permit or training.

“I hear all this well we don’t need to let people carry guns that aren’t trained and know when to shoot, when not to shoot, that’s not our choice to make when the constitution gives them the right to do so,” said Sheriff Larry Smith.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the two Texas sized bills into law at the Alamo.

Texas is the 21st state to bring this law into effect.

“My thoughts are Texans got a little liberty back,” said Smith.

Smith said he was in support of the new law.

“I’ve always been in support of it,” Smith said. “I actually went to testify in Austin before the senate committee.”

When the law goes into effect, Texans who are 21 and older will be able to carry a gun without a license as long as they can legally own a handgun.

Representative Matt Schaeffer

Representative Matt Schaeffer co-authored the bill. He said he felt like this was a big win for the lone start state.

“We’ve always defended the 2nd amendment, but today was an opportunity to restore freedoms that were lost,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said he is still encouraging Texans to get a license. One reason for obtaining a license is to ease the process of buying a firearm.

“If you walk into the gun store you buy a gun, you don’t have a license you could be delayed that transaction but with a license to carry handgun you, your background check’s already been done,” said Michael Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works.

Schaeffer stressed that the bill was meant for law-abiding citizens, not those looking for a loophole.

“There are many benefits to having that license but bottom line is law abiding citizens, they do take personal responsibility,” Schaeffer said.

There are still laws preventing guns in places like schools, courthouses and bars.