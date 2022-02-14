Texas (KETK) — With the March primary election approaching, there is one issue that Texans are deeply concerned about: the Texas/Mexico border.

There is no doubt that the candidate elected this year to the governor’s office will face many challenges with the border, which is why it is important to understand what their stances and policies are. Luckily, KETK has compiled a list of all gubernatorial candidates in Texas with information regarding their stances on the border.

Republicans

Greg Abbott

Abbott has signed legislation requiring state agencies to participate in E-verify to ensure state money only goes to those eligible to work in the United States.

“Greg Abbott knows that for you to be truly free—for you to succeed at work, or at school, or as a parent—you need to feel secure. To fight the drug cartels and human traffickers from importing crime into Texas, Greg Abbott signed the toughest border security law of any state.” Greg Abbott

Paul Belew

Belew is a criminal defense attorney from Wise County running for governor to make “Texas more Texas again.” For him, border security is a top priority.

He also believes in generating more state revenue in order to end dependence upon the federal government and use the revenue to take care of the things that matter most, such as the border.

“If we rely upon the Federal Government to help us with this issue, we are doomed for failure. We must stand up and make Texas great again. I am not unsympathetic to people in need, however, the rule of law exists for a reason. It is what law abiding citizens do. Illegal immigration is just that, namely illegal.” Paul Belew

Danny Harrison

Harrison is a Texas businessman with lots of strong policy ideas, and the border is one of the issues that he is fervently committed to defending.

“I want real solutions. Create laws that help protect border region property owners, make it to where it is not just a ‘catch and release’ trespassing charge. Do something outside of the box. Work with the legislature to pass laws that protect the innocent and punish the criminal.” Danny Harrison

Kandy Kaye Horn

Horn, who has listed her official occupation as a philanthropist, does not appear to have a website or any social media pages. Even according to ballotpedia.org she does not seem to have a concrete stance on the issue of our border.

Don Huffines

Huffines is one of the biggest businessmen in Texas and is passionate about changing Texas for the better, starting with the border. According to his campaign’s website, he plans to “shut down the border.”

As governor, I will deploy the Texas National Guard to secure the border, finish Trump’s wall, put economic pressure on Mexico and end taxpayer subsidies to illegals and mandate E-Verify. Don Huffines

Rick Perry

Rick Perry is a computer engineer for Lockheed Martin from Parker County. Much like Kandy Horn, Perry does not appear to have a campaign website or social media page, making his stances on issues like the border less than clear.

Chad Prather

Chad Prather is a popular political commentator that has been featured on channels such as CNN, Fox News, BlazeTV and more. Chad’s main goal is to put Texas first, and that especially goes for the border.

According to his campaign website, he has numerous solutions regarding border security, including finishing the border wall construction, expand the E-verify law, put economic pressure on Mexico, banning sanctuary cities and many more.

Allen West

West is a politician and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel that has represented Florida’s 22nd congressional district, as well as serving as the LTC of the Republican Party of Texas. Border security is one of the top priorities on his agenda.

“As Governor of Texas, I will strenuously defend the sovereignty of Texas and will never support an open borders policy. Such policies put the safety and security of Texans at risk. Such policies have resulted in Texas’ designation as the number one state in America for human and sex trafficking. Dallas and Houston are the top two cities in America for the same. Illegal immigration is a multi-headed hydra that undermines our national security, endangers our local communities, threatens our educational and healthcare systems, and supports the cartels . . . It must be stopped. Allen West

Democrats

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Barrientez has officially listed his current occupation as retired and hails from Seguin. Though he is an official candidate, he does not appear to have a campaign website or social media pages, making his stance on the border unclear.

Michael Cooper

Cooper was previously an automotive executive. He said the issues at the border are a “humanitarian crisis.”

“President Biden has already started undoing some of the harmful policies of the past administration. He reached out to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, a native Texan raised in Del Rio, to help with the crisis. Michael Cooper will meet with seasoned veterans like Raul Ortiz to help develop a feasible plan that will better secure Texas borders,” said Cooper.

Joy Diaz

Diaz was a former reporter. She said she has a connection to the border since her father was a missionary in Mexico when she was a child.

“My goal is to be a respectful, reasonable, and pragmatic partner. I am convinced that chaos at the border does not constitute a crisis. Chaos is simply an invitation for order and we will work in an orderly fashion. When I talk to the people in charge of local governments at the border, they have told me that there are real needs that are not being met by our current administration and my goal is to partner with local governments to get them the resources that they truly need. I will not lead from a position of top-down but rather bottom-up,” said Diaz.

Deirdre Gilbert

Deirdre does not seem to have a concrete stance on the issue of our border.

Beto O’Rourke

O’Rourke listed his occupation as an organizer. He was previously a member of the U.S. House for six years representing Texas’ 16th Congressional district. O’Rourke said Texas should set the tone for addressing immigration.

“As governor, I will never use border communities or law enforcement as a political prop. Instead, I will work with Texans — regardless of party — to develop the immigration and border security reforms that will allow us to have a legal, orderly system of immigration and uphold our country’s asylum laws. I will work with our state Congressional delegation and national partners to pursue long-lasting solutions that benefit the Texas economy, encourage more job creation, and guarantee the security that we should expect at our international border,” said O’Rourke.

Rich Wakeland

Wakeland’s occupation is an engineer and attorney. He said Gov. Abbott has “failed” to address the migration problem.

“Remove the economic incentive for undocumented immigration. And use revenue generated to off set Robin Hood payments,” said Wakeland. “He relied on the federal government, instead of taking action on his own. And his solution, championed by the Republicans in the Texas legislature, is an expensive 12th century approach to solving a 21st century problem. The problem must be attacked much differently and more cost effectively.”

Independent

