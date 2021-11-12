US appeals court halts Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KETK) – On Friday, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals put a hold on President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.

The decision comes after more than two months of legal battles from multiple states, Texas being perhaps one of the most vocal. A total of 12 states have taken legal action against the Biden administration since the mandate was announced, all with claims that the order violates constitutional rights.

The Texas Attorney General’s office took to Twitter to celebrate what he is hailing as a victory Friday afternoon.

Citing Texas’s “compelling argument[s],” the 5th Circuit has stayed OSHA’s unconstitutional and illegal private-business vaccine mandate.



WE WON! Litigation will continue, but this is a massive victory for #Texas and for FREEDOM from Biden’s tyranny and lawlessness. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) November 12, 2021

The Biden administration has been using the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, to ensure businesses comply with the mandate. However, the 5th Circuit has put an indefinite hold on the order, granting the freedom to choose to private businesses.

The hold isn’t permanent, as there is still ongoing litigation in the matter, but until there are more challenges to the decision, it will remain in effect.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott have been key players at the forefront of the ongoing legal battles against government orders related to COVID-19. Paxton has filed numerous suits at the local and federal level, challenging everything from mask mandates in schools to federal vaccine mandates for private businesses.

However, they have been unsuccessful in receiving consistent outcomes when it comes to these legal challenges. While they may have achieved victory on indefinitely halting the vaccine mandates, they have not done the same with the mask mandates, which were deemed to violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by a federal judge on Wednesday.

This legal inconsistency raises questions about the power of these court decisions, as well as their staying power.