(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, following the movement of Russian troops into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized their independence.

These sanctions include blocking two Russian financial institutions, the VEB and military bank, and cutting Russia’s government off from Western financing.

“They can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets, or European markets either,” Biden said.

Russia’s upper house of parliament gave Putin permission to use military force outside the country Tuesday afternoon — a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine.

“This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Biden said.

The White House on Tuesday began referring to Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine as an “invasion” after initially hesitating to use the term — a red line that Biden has said would result in the U.S. levying severe sanctions against Moscow.

“An invasion is an invasion and that is what is underway,” said deputy national security adviser Jon Finer Tuesday.

Biden signed an executive order Monday that prohibits new investment, trade and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic regions of Ukraine. More sanctions are expected Tuesday.

Other world leaders are preparing to hit Putin’s administration with sanctions as he heightened fears of war with legislation that would allow the deployment of troops to rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

For weeks, Western powers have been bracing for an invasion as Russia massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of neighboring Ukraine. They warned an attack would cause massive casualties, energy shortages in Europe and economic chaos around the globe — and promised swift and severe sanctions if it materialized. The European Union and Britain announced Tuesday that some of those measures were coming.

The West insisted Putin’s bold moves in Ukraine violated countless international agreements and since diplomacy has failed, it was time to move toward action.

