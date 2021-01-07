WATCH: Lindsey Graham discusses Wednesday’s events at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – Lindsey Graham will be holding a press conference to discuss Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol, as well as the course of congressional actions that may follow.

During debate on the Senate floor – which was interrupted by a mob invasion of the nation’s capitol – Sen. Lindsey Graham said the time to challenge the election of President-elect Joe Biden is over and that a commission to examine election integrity is not likely to go anywhere.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican and longtime ally of President Donald Trump, called it a “uniquely bad idea to delay this election,” referencing the commission idea proposed by his fellow South Carolina Republican, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.