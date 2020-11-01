Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the country in final push before Election Day

(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to hold multiple events across states on Sunday with less than two days left in the presidential race.

Trump is expected to hold five rallies in five states Sunday. The president will be in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday alone. He is expected hold seven more rallies on Monday to close out the final full day of the campaign.

Biden is expected to campaign throughout Pennsylvania on Sunday holding three events across the state.

More than 92 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election continuing at a record pace, according to a tally on Sunday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. This election is expected to have the highest participation rate in over a century.

