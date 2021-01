FILE – In this Feb. 16, 2011, file photo Jen Psaki is seen in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – New press secretary Jen Psaki will hold her first briefing today at 6 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, she tweeted that she was “in the building and ready to get to work.”

Psaki has worked on many top Democratic campaigns and held leading roles under President Barack Obama, including deputy press secretary and White House communications director, as well as spokesperson for the State Department.