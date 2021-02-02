WATCH NOW: Biden signs executive order on immigration issues

KETK.com | FOX51.com
by: Cynthia Miranda
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package presents a first political test. More than a sweeping rescue plan, it’s a test of the strength of his new administration, of Democratic control of Congress and of the role of Republicans in a post-Trump political landscape. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK)- President Biden is making remarks and signing an executive order on immigration.
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51