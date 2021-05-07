Polk sheriff’s deputies investigating report of 2-year-old on road, charge 2 women with child endangerment

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — Two women who Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies say admitted to being under the influence of drugs while taking care of young children were booked into jail this week.

Deputies and Child Protective Services representatives were alerted that on several occasions a 2-year-old child was seen walking in the middle of the road.

When they went to the house on Robbie Road where the child lived, they fond Randi Markham, the child’s mother, and another woman, Britanny Ryan, both of Livingston. According to the sheriff’s office, the women told deputies they had recently taken drugs.

Two children were in the house.

After obtaining a warrant, the deputies searched the house and found methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Markham and Ryan were charged with endangering a child and drug possession. The children in the home were placed in the custody of other family members.