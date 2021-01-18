Preserving history: Texas African American Museum hosts MLK Day event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas African American Museum gathered Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and the National Day of Service.

Usually the event is marked with a march, but plans were changed this year because of COVID-19.

The Democratic Club of Smith County showed up on MLK Day to present the museum with a donation.

Gloria Washington, Executive Director of the Texas African American Museum, encouraged everyone to stop by and see the history the museum holds.

“The museum is here to preserve our history and to educate our public about our African American heritage,” Washington said. “If you don’t continue to delve off into it, to research, do your studies, history has a way of repeating itself and it has a way of losing its importance.”

Though MLK Day is now a nationally observed holiday marked on federal calendars, the road to get the holiday established was not always a smooth one.

The push to get a holiday in King’s honor started shortly after his assassination. John Conyers, a Democratic Congressman from Michigan, originally introduced a bill to get the holiday recognized.

Congress didn’t pass the bill. Conyers tried year after year, again and again, to get the bill passed.

It wasn’t until the 1980s that the Congressional Black Caucus collected 6 million signatures in favor of the holiday. Soon after came the 15th anniversary of King’s assassination.

The bill passed not long after that, and President Ronald Reagan signed it in 1986.

Even though the holiday was now official, many states didn’t recognize MLK Day, particularly southern states. It wasn’t until the turn of the century that every state recognized the holiday. Even then, some states combined MLK Day with holidays recognizing certain Confederate figures.