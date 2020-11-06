Public concern raised after city of Jacksonville announces plans to renovate lake with $1.5 million grant

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Jacksonville is looking to renovate Lake Jacksonville, using money from selling lots located on Kiwanis Park.

Constructed in the late 1950s, the purpose of the lake is to provide drinking water to the city. Officials said the land under consideration is owned and has been owned by the city since the lake was built.

On Thursday night, City Manager Greg Smith, held an open town hall meeting to inform the public of the project and answer any questions

The original application for the grant was sent back in September 2019. The city applied for $500,000. The next year, Jacksonville was awarded $1.5 million.

“It’s one of our biggest amenities, probably the biggest single attraction that we have in the town, because there are camp grounds out there,” explained Smith. ” So the camp ground is full most of the summer especially the holiday weekends, so we are really wanting to invest and make the amenities better at that park.”

According to the city, the grant covers 75% of the project, while the other 25% will have to come from the city itself.

The goals of the project according to the city manager are:

Construct a new two lane boat access ramp

Construct new parking stalls for vehicles and trailers. This is for both park use and boaters.

Construct two new mooring docks

Construct new climate-controlled restroom facility(six to eight stalls for men and women, including changing station)

The space they are looking to sell, Kiwanis, is not a city park according to Smith and has operational issues.

According to a PowerPoint presentation shown during the town hall, Kiwanis is not within city limits, has no restroom facilities, changing rooms, running water, wastewater facilities, lighting or shelter.

“Any improvements for the lake is good and the concession area, the main area there, it needs some improvements. It’s been quite a few years and so if it doesn’t help with expanding it for the community, then I wouldn’t think that big of an amount of money would be good for it,” said Charles Peters and his wife before heading inside the meeting.

As of Thursday night, the city council has not approved the sale of Kiwanis. The council will discuss and possibly vote on the sale of the property as early as Tuesday Nov. 10, during its city council meeting.

If you missed Thursday night’s meeting and still want to submit a comment or concern, you have until midnight, Nov. 5 to have your suggestions included. To submit you comment, simply email the city at communication@jacksonvilletx.org.