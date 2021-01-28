QUITMAN DRAFT

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday afternoon two supervised inmates from the Wood County Jail were adding compost to a newly tilled field beside the justice center.

Sheriff Kelly Cole says the field will later this year start producing onion, potatoes and other vegetables that the county will use to help feed inmates.

Years ago, the county had a garden supervised

Now that the sun has been out, Officer Gilmore and trustees have been busy preparing the ground to plant a garden.

They will grow an assortment of fresh vegetables to be used to feed those housed at the Wood County Detention facility.

We appreciate the jail staff who recognize the many skills, trades and knowledge that trustees have so they are utilized. We also appreciate those who are willing to use their talents.