KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams received a citation for assault for pushing a photographer after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, according to Kansas City Municipal Court records.

As Adams made his way to the tunnel to return to the locker room following the final whistle, the photographer walked in front of him and Adams pushed him down to the ground and continued to the tunnel.

The act was caught on several cameras, including the Monday Night Football broadcast.

The photographer contacted police at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night, right after the game, and filed a report.

In the report, the photographer told police he was injured. The victim then went to the hospital after leaving on Monday night.

Adams apologized after the incident during his post-game press conference, as well as on social media.

The NFL said they are investigating the incident and the All-Pro wide receiver could face a potential fine or suspension.