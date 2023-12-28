DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — A company that recently shattered world records will fly hundreds of drones above Dallas as part of a Lone Star NYE celebration on New Year’s Eve. Sky Elements, a drone show company based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, achieved two Guinness World Records earlier this month at a holiday drone show in North Richland Hills.

Largest Fictional Character made with multi-rotors or drones

Largest Aerial Image made with multi-rotors or drones

During that event, some 1,500 drones soared above the Texas skies. That won’t be the case for New Year’s Eve but only because the drones will be accompanied by an incredible fireworks display.

The drones will be part of a10-minute fireworks show that will illuminate the Dallas city skyline. The show includes breath-taking panoramic fireworks with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower

“Lone Star NYE 2024” will air across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. The New Year’s Eve program will air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey. It will also be streamed live on this website.

Bowling for Soup will headline the performances and be joined on the stage this year by Texas country artist Bri Bagwell and alternative country group Vandoliers.