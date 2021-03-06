Remembering the Alamo 185 years later

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – 185 years ago, the Alamo fell to Mexican troops on March 6, 1836.

Governor Abbott said in a tweet that the battle was lost, but the war was not.

“Texas prevailed,” Abbott said. “It’s a reminder of the grit, resolve & perseverance of Texans from our very beginning.”

The anniversary is an important part of the Texas Revolution because it marked the fall of the Alamo to Mexican forces.

After a thirteen day siege, Santa Ana led Mexican troops in an attack on the Alamo Mission. The battle inspired many people to join the Texas army. That led to the end of the revolution when we defeated the Mexican army in the battle of San Jacinto.

The Alamo is now the most popular tourist site in Texas.

