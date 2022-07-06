FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX44) – A Texas Comptroller’s report on the economic impact of military installations in Texas shows Fort Hood with 160,933 direct and indirect employees contributing $28.9 million to the economy.

The report was put together at the request of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission.

Overall, these military installations contributed at least $114.1 billion to the Texas economy in 2021 and supported more than 622,790 jobs in communities across the state.

The Comptroller’s study represents an analysis of the economic impact of the population and employees directly affiliated with the military installations in Texas. This includes active duty, visiting and other military personnel, dependents, civilian employees, and contractors directly affiliated with the base. Total employment includes direct and indirect jobs.

“Texas is the proud home to 15 military installations and the U.S. Army Futures Command,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are these military installations critical for the defense of our nation, they support more than 622,790 jobs in communities across this great state. Many are the largest employer in their area; all are key drivers for both the local and state economies.”

“It is amazing to see the tremendous economic impact these military installations have in Texas,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission within the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues and on ways to strengthen the position of Texas military installations in preparation for any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC). The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.