REPORT: Infrastructure bill’s passage would bring billions to Texas for transportation, broadband expansion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) — Texas would receive billions in federal dollars to repair highways and bridges and improve public transportation under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act being debated in Congress, according to information released by the Biden administration.

The bill also would provide states with money to increase broadband availability and electrical vehicle charging stations.

The White House released “fact sheets” that highlight the potential impact of the IIJA in each state.

For decades, infrastructure in Texas has suffered from a “systemic lack of investment,” says the fact sheet for Texas. The fact sheet notes that in Texas 818 bridges and over 19,400 miles of highway are in poor condition and 12% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life.

According to the fact sheet, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Texas would receive: