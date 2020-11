SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Road 2110 between Texas Highway 135 and CR 2160, south of Arp, is closed for repairs.

Workers are repairing damage at a bridge caused by erosion from debris and heavy rains, said information from the county.

The roadway will remain closed at least through the weekend, Smith County Engineer Frank Davis, said.

Drivers who typically travel this stretch of roadway will need to use alternate routes.