Rotary Club seeking entries to Tyler Christmas Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The registration deadline is near for groups that want to be in this year’s Tyler Rotary Drive-Thru Christmas Parade.

The parade will step off in downtown Tyler at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5.

The theme is, “Together, We are Rose City Strong.” Winners will be selected in six categories: Best Holiday Theme, Best Band, Most Interactive Entry, Spirit Award, Most Creative Entry,

and Best Decorated Vehicle.

“The Christmas Parade will be fun for the whole family, and everyone is encouraged to attend this festive event!” ” Ashlea Wilson, Rotary Club member, said.

Early registration and discounted fees end today, Nov. 13. Beginning Nov. 14, late registration, and associated fees will take effect, organizers said.

“Due to social distancing guidelines, we have decreased our entry allotment from 130 to 80,” Wilson, said. “We currently have 30 spaces left.”

The Parade will begin on North Broadway near Discovery Science Place and follow a route south and then around the downtown square and returning north on Spring Avenue.

The parade is sponsored by the three Tyler Rotary International Clubs: South Tyler Rotary,

Sunrise Rotary, and The Rotary Club of Tyler.

Registration through Nov. 13:

• $25 for businesses and all for-profit entities.

• $15 for marching bands, groups from schools, churches, scouts, civic/service clubs and all other not-for-profit entities.

• No Entry Fee for First Responders, including military, and other similar agencies; and elected and appointed government officials.

Late Registration fees from Nov. 14 to Nov. 27 or until capacity is reach.

• $50 for businesses and all for-profit entities.

• $30 marching bands including school entries from the same school as their band, groups from schools, all other not-for-profit entities.



Those who have questions can contact Wilson, at ashleawilson@uttyler.edu or 817-996-1898, or Rotary Admin. Assistant Holly Lewis at tylerrotaryaa@outlook.com or 903-714-4472, or visit the registration site.