Rusk City Council member criticized for tweet of noose, ends campaign for governor

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk City Council member is under fire after posting an image of a noose on Twitter. Since then, Twitter and Facebook have removed his accounts.

Council member Martin Holsome is facing criticism. After he was elected into his local position in 2018, Holsome had plans of expanding his political ambitions. He was going to run for Governor in 2022.

His plan might be affected after he posted a tweet related to the U.S. Capitol riot in January. According to Holsome, he said it is all a big misunderstanding.

The tweet said, “Once for more for those of you who don’t understand…Starting in D.C. – let ’em hang by the neck until they are dead, dead, DEAD!!!” A photo of a noose was also attached.

After complaints, Twitter removed his post. Holsome addressed the issue with an online video Tuesday night.

“As it stands we’ve got a conversation across the entire world. People have made reference to me as being a white supremacist, all because of a noose,” said Holsome.

Since his tweet several people in Rusk have asked for Holsome’s removal. The city said, the dismissal of an elected official is in the hands of the people.

Monica Thomasson, who lives in Rusk, is still in shock weeks after coming across the tweet.

“It was just very disappointing,” said Thomasson.

“It has a direct impact on a lot of people’s views of what our town as a whole represents, and it’s been in a very negative way.” Monica Thomasson, Rusk Resident

Monica’s not the only one who fears others will associate Holsome’s rhetoric with the city’s image, even beyond East Texas. Kathryn Crain, a Rusk resident, is now looking to the city and paying close attention to how they choose to respond to the matter.

In regards to the city of Rusk’s leadership choosing silence, specifically our Mayor, I feel it is, at the very least irresponsible to leave Martin Holsome unchecked. He is representing our town. He is representing Texas. Silence indicates that our entire township supports what he is actively doing. It must be addressed. I doubt the majority of Rusk citizens feel the way he does, and in no way do I want to be associated with that sort of language.” Kathryn Crain, Rusk Resident

Several weeks ago Holsome countered previous claims made regarding the directed attention of the tweet. Holsome said the message was meant for the rioters themselves, not their target.

“There’s a picture floating around of a noose that I posted, and the caption on the noose said starting in D.C. I mean that I absolutely mean that. That noose should be around the neck of every single treasonous trader in Washington D.C. right now, and they should be hung by their necks until they are dead,” said Holsome.

Some members of the community emphasized the necessity of Holsome’s resignation.

“As an elected official, as a leader, you are held to a higher standard, if you are not meeting that standard, it needs to be addressed,” said Thomasson.

She also said she’s troubled by the nation’s opinion on the city she’s grown to love throughout her 13 years of living there; an opinion she said is now tainted by a message of hate.

“Reading some of the comments from the people who do not know our city has been heartbreaking, just that people would assume that everybody’s views would be what he’s portraying,” said Thomasson.

The City of Rusk holds a council meeting on the second Thursday of every month. Thomasson, along with other concerned citizens, plans to address the issue.