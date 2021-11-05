Rusk County fire chief returns home after battling COVID-19

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Fire Chief, Donald Lankford, returned home today after 93 days in the hospital battling Covid-19. Dozens of people showed up to welcome him home.

“It was very overwhelming to see Donald drive through,” Austin Bank worker Tara Hoot said. “It brought tears to my eyes”

Firemen who work with the chief say he’s been missed and the department isn’t the same without his big personality.

Fireman James Sanchez organized fundraisers during the Chief’s leave and it was his idea to put on the welcome home event.

“He’s one of a kind, he’ll let you know if you do wrong, and he’s there for you if you do bad,” said Fireman James Sanchez.

Alto Fire Department and UT Health showed up to support and block the roadways for the Chief’s homecoming as he rode by. He waved and cried and the community cheered him on.

“Here in Rusk, everybody is close, we are a close knit community,” said Hoot. “When someone is struggling we all come together.”

There is no time table for Chief Lankford’s return to work as he continues rehab but the Rusk community’s love and support will surely help him through the tough days ahead.