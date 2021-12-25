UPDATE: Rusk County Sheriff’s Office locates mother of autistic child who was wandering Highway 79

(UPDATE) — The mother of the child has been found and he will be returned home shortly.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information regarding the home of a young autistic child who was found walking alone in traffic.

Though police have not given out his name, he is said to be between five and seven years old. The child was seen walking in traffic at the 3700 block of Highway 79 South when the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the child’s location.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone that knows this boy or where his home is to contact them immediately at 903-657-3581.