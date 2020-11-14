Safety measures in place after fatal wreck on Highway 64

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – After a three-car fatal wreck in October, Chapel Hill area community members formed a coalition in response to the danger facing the stretch of Highway 64 from Chapel Hill to Big Oak Bay Road.

“We’ve got a lot of frustrated citizens out here in Chapel Hill and the surrounding communities that drive this road every day, and they’re demanding change,” said Linda Meeks, an organizer of the Chapel Hill Highway 64 Facebook Coalition.

After speaking with a Smith County Department of Transportation engineer regarding the necessary changes needed to keep commuters safe, Meeks was told certain improvements had already been in the works such as the new intersection sign added near Wolfe Lane.

While improvements such as this have been implemented, “…we’re thankful and grateful for that, but it’s not enough. We really feel like the widening of that intersection and turn lanes of that intersection are absolutely necessary to save lives and keep additional accidents from happening,” said Meeks.

After the two-car wreck in October involving a tanker truck that spilled gas across the highway the community spurred into action. For Ann Mitchell, she’s seen fatality after fatality from the window of her own home. It was around three weeks ago when that very tanker truck crashed into her front yard.

“I was eating breakfast and then I saw this crash, and I looked out this window… I saw the oil tanker in my backyard,” said Mitchell.

That’s when Meeks decided to step up, organizing a petition to have TxDot approve and fund the widening of Highway 64, gaining more than 850 signatures in one week. “We’re hopeful by the time we go to TxDOT in January, that we’ll have double that, if not more,” said Meeks.