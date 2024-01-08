LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army of Lufkin thrift store is hosting a grand re-opening on Jan. 15, offering 25% off all items.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the store is inviting the community to shop from their collection of furniture, home items, clothing, shoes and more at a 25% discount only on Jan. 15.

“What we make through our thrift store is designated to be put toward rental assistance,” said Captain Jenifer Philips of The Salvation Army of Lufkin. “Your donation will help in three ways: it will help someone in our community and help recycle an item, raise funds for someone in need in our community, and provide a tax exemption for you personally.”

The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are accepted during hours of operation.

Located on 412 S Third St. the Salvation Army underwent renovations following a $500,000 grant from T.L.L. Temple Foundation and another $500,000 donation from Pilgrims Pride in 2020.