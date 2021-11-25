Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving dinner, more than 100 volunteers help cook, prepare

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Salvation Army hosted a Thanksgiving dinner and it couldn’t have been done without their abundance of volunteers.

“Wow! Thanksgiving Day at Salvation Army is crazy fun,” said Salvation Army volunteer, Linda Rowe.

The Salvation Army was able to put this Thanksgiving feast together with the help of strong fellow community members.

“You know, Sam and Greenburg Turkeys stepped up again this year and donated the turkeys to us and we are so grateful and thankful for that. It just warms your heart to see how many volunteers show up and how many people come out here to help those that are in need,” said Commanding Officer, Captain Jeremy Walker.

More than 100 volunteers cooked and prepared meals all week long and came in early on Thanksgiving morning to slice the turkeys. The Salvation Army shared that they made 700 meals for lunch, 300 meals for dinner, and are expecting more than 1,000 meals to go out on Thanksgiving day.

“What I would really like to say is thank you, because what we are doing here today and what you are going on is nothing short of a miracle. The Good Lord blesses what this community gives and allows us to get out there and serve. We are so grateful for all the volunteers that show up,” said Walker.

Volunteers like April Lawson and her daughter have been volunteering with the Salvation Army in Tyler for the last five years.

“This year, we are just happy to see everyone gather around again and the faces and love. My main thing is- is just to see everyone happy and the smiles on their faces,” said Lawson.

Both women loved sharing the warmth of the food and the warmth of their hearts.

“Just get out! I mean, there’s no need to stay inside. If you can spread the love with anyone do so,” said Lawson.

Salvation Army confirmed that they served 836 meals which includes those that were delivered to first responders and the shut-ins.